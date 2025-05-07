Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 29,200 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

