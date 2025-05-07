Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,348.88. This represents a 8.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Ali bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,800 shares of company stock worth $799,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

