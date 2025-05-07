Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of TowneBank worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $22,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,122,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,746,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,385,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,155,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,406,000 after buying an additional 180,330 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.