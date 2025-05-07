Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,753 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $186.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.96. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

