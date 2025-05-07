Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 26,284 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $18,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,775,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.86.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WSFS Financial

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.