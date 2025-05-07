Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 291,859 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,859 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Atkore alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atkore by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,009,000 after acquiring an additional 777,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 513,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $42,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 3,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Atkore by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,116,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

Atkore Increases Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.