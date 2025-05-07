Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 37,765 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,765 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $810,543.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,432,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,073,615.86. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SMG opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.48 and a beta of 1.98. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.