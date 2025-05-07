Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 38,508 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.