Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 48,400 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 241,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,567,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 54,518 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

