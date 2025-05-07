Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

