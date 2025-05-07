PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,979,000 after purchasing an additional 866,328 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 416,819 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,669,000 after acquiring an additional 347,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,907,000 after acquiring an additional 297,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.10.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

