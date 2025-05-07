Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 4th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, Air Products and Chemicals, and Cummins are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in producing, storing, transporting or developing technologies for hydrogen as an energy carrier. They give investors exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy—from feed-stock suppliers and electrolyzer manufacturers to fuel-cell makers and infrastructure builders. As global efforts to decarbonize accelerate, hydrogen stocks aim to capitalize on the fuel’s potential across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,574,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $459.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,347. Linde has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.29 and a 200 day moving average of $449.47.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,607,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,146. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE APD traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.72. 1,327,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,556. Cummins has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

