Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,449 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.16 million, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

