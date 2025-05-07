Q4 Earnings Estimate for PRAX Issued By Wedbush

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.22) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $716.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

