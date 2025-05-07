Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

