Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,290,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 716,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.71. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

