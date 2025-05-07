Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 131,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $37,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,093.33. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
