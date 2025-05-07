Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 456,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

