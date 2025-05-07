Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $194,522.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 877,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,718,301.33. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $545,460 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACR opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.69. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.15). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

