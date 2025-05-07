Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 208,950 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 208,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 159,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 70,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Information Services Group by 11,468.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Information Services Group Price Performance
NASDAQ III opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.30 million, a PE ratio of -56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Information Services Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
