Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 208,950 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 208,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 159,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 70,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Information Services Group by 11,468.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ III opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.30 million, a PE ratio of -56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on III

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.