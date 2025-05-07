Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 54,783 Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 200.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYRA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.17. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

