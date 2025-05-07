Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $700,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ PTH opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $48.63.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.