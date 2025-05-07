Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $722,000 in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 537,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TRND stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

