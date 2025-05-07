Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $755,000 in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23,814.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 415,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 229,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 202,391 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Playtika stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

