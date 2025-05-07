Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $778,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,534,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,774,000 after buying an additional 1,660,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

