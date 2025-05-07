Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.97%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

