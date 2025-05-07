Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,021 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $143,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,285. This trade represents a 16.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $994,055. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.