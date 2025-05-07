Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $562,666.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,097,669.15. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,771 shares of company stock worth $803,198. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

