Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,148,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,749,000 after buying an additional 203,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,525,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after buying an additional 473,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

