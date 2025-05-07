Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $781,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in MGE Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 7,321.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.80.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

