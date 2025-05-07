Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $808,000 Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 314.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PAX stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

About Patria Investments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.45%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

