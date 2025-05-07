Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

