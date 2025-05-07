Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 242,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 211,060 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 131,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 225,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 182,414 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
TRIN stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Trinity Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 99.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Trinity Capital Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
