Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 242,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 211,060 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 131,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 225,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 182,414 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

TRIN stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 99.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIN

Trinity Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.