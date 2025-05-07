Raymond James Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $26.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

