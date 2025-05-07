Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – May 5th

Get alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or finance income-producing properties such as residential buildings, office towers, shopping centers or warehouses. By investing in these firms—often structured as real estate investment trusts (REITs)—investors gain exposure to property market returns through dividends and potential capital appreciation without directly owning or managing physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.77. 9,906,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,516,812. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $244.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.46. 15,716,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,186,435. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $315.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,160,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,631,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

