Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 51,600 Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNTI stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.