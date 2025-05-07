Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 51,600 Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.
Senti Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SNTI stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Senti Biosciences Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
