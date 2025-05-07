Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) by 188.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alpha Tau Medical were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

DRTS stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.92. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.