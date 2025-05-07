Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

