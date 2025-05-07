Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BHM opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.70. Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Bluerock Homes Trust Announces Dividend

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bluerock Homes Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

(Free Report)

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.