Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $203,000 in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aemetis by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aemetis by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

