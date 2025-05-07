Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forafric Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Forafric Global by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Forafric Global by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Forafric Global by 465.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

AFRI stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forafric Global PLC has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

