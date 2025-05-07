Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laser Photonics by 53.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Laser Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LASE opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.75. Laser Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

