Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Connect Biopharma were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

