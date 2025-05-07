Reviewing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Inspire Medical Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $69.30 million 0.55 -$46.66 million ($1.39) -0.69 Inspire Medical Systems $802.80 million 6.00 $53.51 million $1.73 93.60

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TELA Bio and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 1 3 0 2.75 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 651.30%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $211.91, indicating a potential upside of 30.87%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -60.49% -556.18% -63.13% Inspire Medical Systems 6.67% 8.19% 7.09%

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats TELA Bio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

