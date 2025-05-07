Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 83.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,250,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In other news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,430. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,812. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

