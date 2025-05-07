Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBBN. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $549.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Ribbon Communications

About Ribbon Communications

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.