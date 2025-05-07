Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $12.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HUN opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,171,000 after buying an additional 130,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after buying an additional 349,502 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

