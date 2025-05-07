Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $119.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $101.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.