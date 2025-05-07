RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RXO were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,937 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in RXO by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,327,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,857,000 after acquiring an additional 596,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 307,492 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,375,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,629,000 after purchasing an additional 508,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

