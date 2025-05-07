Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 3.5 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.